"Lord Shardul Thakur saving cricket in Hyderabad"- Top 10 funny memes as LSG restricts SRH to 190/9 in 1st innings of IPL 2025 match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are facing each other in the seventh match of IPL 2025 tonight (March 27) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the coin toss and invited the hosts to bat first in the game.

Shardul Thakur gave LSG a sensational start by dismissing dangerous SRH batters Abhishek Sharma (6) and Ishan Kishan (0) in consecutive balls in the third over. Travis Head (47) did not let it impact the scoring rate by playing aggressively in the company of Nitish Kumar Reddy (32). Both of them took the home team to 76 for two in the eighth over.

Prince Yadav cleaned up Head in that over to bring LSG back into the contest again. Heinrich Klaasen (26), Aniket Verma (36), and Pat Cummins (18) played cameos in the second half of the innings to take SRH to 190. Shardul Thakur stole the show for the Super Giants by picking up four wickets.

The engaging action between bat and ball during the first innings of Thursday's IPL 2025 match entertained fans to the brim. They conveyed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. One of the memes read:

"Lord Shardul Thakur saving cricket in Hyderabad."

"I always try to make an impact and play a match-winning role" - Shardul Thakur after his 4-wicket haul in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 clash

During the mid-innings break, Shardul Thakur opened up about his thought process after going unsold in the mega auction and then being approached by the LSG management.

The ace all-rounder said:

"See I feel all these things keep happening. It was one bad day in the office when I didn't get picked. LSG was the one who approached me first due to some injuries and I had to accept it. The skill is always there. It's about form and time."

He continued:

"Winning the game is important for me. I keep doing something or the other. I always try to make an impact and play a match winning role. They are coming hard at bowlers so why not the bowlers not come hard at well. We knew early wickets would help us immensely. We had to take our chances and initially it fell in our pocket."

Do you think SRH can defend the target of 191 and win their second game in IPL 2025? Let us know your views in the comments section.

