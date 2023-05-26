"Lot of people were unsure whether that would work" - Tom Moody on RCB appointing Faf du Plessis as skipper 

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has reserved high praise for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis for his impressive performances in the ongoing IPL 2023.

The veteran coach suggested that many people had expressed apprehensions after Du Plessis was named the new RCB captain. He, however, emphasized that the veteran batter has silenced his critics by leading the team in an exemplary fashion.

Assessing Du Plessis' stint as the skipper, here's what Moody told ESPNcricinfo:

"The investment in the leadership of Faf du Plessis (is an important takeaway). Two years ago, a lot of people were unsure whether that would work or how long that will last for. But Faf du Plessis has answered that very loud and clear. Not only is he at the top of his game at the age of 38, but his leadership is outstanding."

Notably, Du Plessis was the top performer with the bat for Bangalore this season. He aggregated 730 runs from 14 innings, including eight half-centuries. The opening batter had an impressive strike rate of 153.68 to his name.

"Set an incredible tempo from the time he walked to the crease" - Tom Moody on Faf du Plessis

Tom Moody reckons Du Plessis had a solid IPL season

Tom Moody further stated that Faf du Plessis provided his team with a great platform by scoring runs at a brisk pace in the powerplay. He noted how both Du Plessis and Virat Kohli did a fantastic job as openers.

He lauded the RCB skipper for maintaining a wonderful strike rate throughout the season. The 57-year-old also pointed out how Kohli finished the tournament on a high note, slamming back-to-back centuries, adding:

"Both [Kohli and Faf ] had outstanding seasons. Particularly Faf, in my view, scored at a regular strike rate throughout the whole season and really set an incredible tempo from the time he walked to the crease. Virat Kohli finished the season in unbelievable style with two great hundreds."

Kohli impressed many with his batting exploits in the IPL 2023, mustering 639 runs from 14 innings. He struck six fifties and two hundreds this season.

RCB, however, failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs, finishing sixth in the points table with seven wins and as many losses from their 14 fixtures.

