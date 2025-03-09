"Love you now, always will" - SRH bowler's heartfelt wish for wife on wedding anniversary [In Pictures]

Indian cricketer Rahul Chahar took to social media on Sunday, March 9, to share a heartfelt post to celebrate his third wedding anniversary with his wife, Ishani Johar. The couple got engaged in December 2019 in Jaipur and tied the knot on March 9, 2022, in Goa.

To celebrate the special occasion, Rahul shared a few pictures on Instagram along with a heartfelt message that read:

“Loved you then, love you now, always will, Happy 3rd year anniversary.”

The 25-year-old spinner made his debut for India in a T20I against the West Indies in 2019 and has played six games for the national team in the format, taking seven wickets. Additionally, he has earned one ODI cap for the Men in Blue, where he finished with figures of 3/54.

At the domestic level, Rahul has played 24 first-class matches, taking 87 wickets, including seven five-wicket hauls. Additionally, he has featured in 60 List-A games, claiming 106 wickets, with four of them being five-wicket hauls.

Rahul Chahar to play for SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 22, with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match.

Rahul Chahar will represent the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2025 season after the franchise acquired him for INR 3.2 crore in the mega auction. Previously, Rahul has played for teams such as the Rising Pune Supergiant, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings. Overall, he has featured in 78 IPL matches, taking 75 wickets, with his best bowling figures being 4/27.

SRH Full squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, and Sachin Baby.

