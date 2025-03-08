Ishan Kishan imitates former India cricketer's bowling action during SRH's practice session ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was seen rolling his arm over in the nets, imitating the bowling action of former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav. The moment came during SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) practice session ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 18th season of the high-profile tournament will kick off with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match on March 22.

This season will mark Ishan's first stint with the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise, who secured his services for ₹11.25 crore during the 2025 mega-auction. The 26-year-old had been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians setup for the past seven years, playing a key role in the team's success.

Ahead of the upcoming season, some SRH players took to the nets, where Ishan was spotted rolling his arm over and mimicking the bowling action of former cricketer Kedar Jadhav.

Fans can watch the video here:

The 26-year-old has played 105 IPL matches, scoring 2,644 runs at an average of 28.43. He has hit 16 half-centuries, registering a highest score of 99.

Ishan Kishan has represented India in 61 matches across all three formats

Ishan Kishan made his India debut in a T20I against England in 2021, where he was named Player of the Match for his brilliant knock of 56 off 32 balls, which included five boundaries and four sixes. The left-hander has since played 32 T20Is, scoring 796 runs, including six half-centuries.

In addition to his T20I appearances, the wicketkeeper-batter has featured in 27 ODIs, amassing 933 runs at an average of 42.40, with seven fifties and one century to his name. His highest score of 210 off 131 balls came against Bangladesh in 2022 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Ishan has also earned two Test caps, accumulating 78 runs at an average of 78, with one half-century to his name.

