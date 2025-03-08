Fellow South African pacer replaces Lizaad Williams in Mumbai Indians' squad ahead of IPL 2025

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have picked Lizaad Williams' replacement ahead of IPL 2025 as the South African pacer with miss the entire season due to an injury. Fellow Proteas seamer Corbin Bosch will replace him in the squad, and the franchise announced the same on Saturday, March 8.

Williams, signed for ₹75 lakh by the franchise was part of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 after he was roped in by them as Harry Brook's replacement. The right-arm pacer played a couple of matches for the Capitals but took only one wicket. He will miss the entire 2025 edition.

Bosch, meanwhile, who is a bowling all-rounder, made his debut for South Africa late last year and has played one Test and two ODIs. The 30-year-old was also brought in as Anrich Nortje's replacement for the Champions Trophy.

Although Bosch hasn't yet played in the IPL, he served as the Rajasthan Royals' net bowler in 2022, when they signed him as Nathan Coulter-Nile's replacement. In 86 T20s, the Durban-born fast bowler has 59 scalps at 32.66. He will get an opportunity to rub shoulders with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma.

Bosch is also the second injury replacement announced by the Mumbai Indians as Mujeeb Ur Rahman had replaced the injured Allah Ghazanfar previously.

Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2024

MI captain Hardik Pandya. (Credits: Getty)

Pandya and his men endured a forgettable IPL campaign last year as they finished 10th in the points table, with four wins and 10 losses. Although the all-rounder has been retained as captain, Mahela Jayawardene has returned as coach, replacing Mark Boucher.

Boult proved to be the most expensive signing for the Mumbai Indians in the auction as he fetched ₹12.50 crore.

The five-time champions will open their campaign against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

