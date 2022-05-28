"Loved playing against these international players" - MI's Dewald Brevis on debut IPL campaign

Young Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Dewald Brevis impressed everyone with his clean hitting in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Coming from a successful U19 World Cup campaign, the Proteas cricketer turned heads with his power-hitting along with a perfect mix of copybook shots.

While he featured in only seven matches, Brevis made a long-lasting impression. The 19-year-old feels playing alongside these international stars will do his game a world of good.

Sharing his thoughts on his maiden campaign in a video shared by the franchise, Dewald Brevis said:

"I really loved playing against these international players. Something that I just felt that's important. I just batted there, my game and I didn't try to hit boundaries, it came naturally."

He added:

"But the important thing was to just know when to shift a bit down and to take a bit more time. Maybe just knock it around and give yourself a bit of time, certain overs. To just identify the moments a bit better. Yeah, it's just learning and enjoying it."

He had a start-stop campaign in IPL 2022. Dewald Brevis played a couple of games before he was made to sit out. The youngster returned to action again in the last few games.

Sharing his routine while he was not in the playing XI, Brevis said:

"I think for me, everything happens for a reason and you have to trust it. Prepare the same way, keep doing the same processess and you just have to be ready, whenever the next time is."

The Johannesburg-born cricketer has amassed 161 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 142.48. Brevis is one of the positives Mumbai will take with them next season.

"It's small things that really help" - Dewald Brevis

The South African cricketer stressed that he has really benefitted from being around legends. Mumbai have a heavy backroom staff with former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene at the helm. They also have batting great Sachin Tendulkar as their mentor.

Throwing light on his conversations with the legends, Brevis stated:

"All of these legends, they give you a simple piece of advice that really improves your game. For example, to still be true to myself, my game, and to just enjoy it. They try to give you big advices, it's small little things that really help. Just being yourself, play your game, backing yourself and play the way you want to play."

He added that his first tour of India has been memorable and there hasn't been a single dull moment with everyone around.

Brevis added:

"There's always something to do, always someone that wants to do something, so just to always have fun, to enjoy it, that's the best thing. Everyone is always there with you, enjoying every single moment. So, it's very special, everyone is very special here."

Mumbai Indians finished last in the points table, winning only four matches in 14 league games.

