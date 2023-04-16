"Loved spending some time with my great mate"- DC head coach Ricky Ponting after interacting with Rishabh Pant in Bangalore

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting recently opened up about spending time and interacting with Risabh Pant in Bangalore. DC faced off against RCB on Saturday afternoon at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pant is sitting out of the ongoing IPL 2023 after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident in December last year. In his absence, the DC management have handed over the reins to veteran opening batter David Warner for the season.

Ahead of the game against RCB, Rishabh Pant visited Delhi Capitals' training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore and interacted with his teammates.

Ricky Ponting took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo of himself with Pant and expressed happiness at meeting up with the wicketkeeper-batsman. He captioned the post:

"Loved spending some time with my great mate."

On the cricketing front, things did not pan out the way Ricky Ponting and Co. would have desired as RCB registered a comfortable 23-run victory against them. DC have now lost all five of their matches in IPL 2023 and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

DC's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

6. April 20 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

7. April 24 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

8. April 29 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

9. May 2 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

10. May 6 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

11. May 10 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium

12. May 13 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

13. May 17 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

14. May 20 - 3:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Poll : 0 votes