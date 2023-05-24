"LSG is even bigger chokers than RCB" - Twitter erupts as LSG loses Eliminator vs MI by 81 runs in a one-sided contest

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost the IPL 2023 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 81 runs in a one-sided contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 24.
MI's Akash Madhwal produced a five-wicket haul as Lucknow were bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs during their chase of 183. With the win, Mumbai qualified for Qualifier 2 against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.
Batting first, five-time champions MI posted 182/8 courtesy of Cameron Green’s 41 runs off 23 balls and Suryakumar Yadav’s 33 off 20 deliveries. Tilak Verma and Nehal Wadhere also chipped in with 26 (22) and 23 (12), respectively.
For Lucknow, Naveen-ul-Haq starred with the ball, returning with 4/38, while Yash Thakur bagged three wickets. Mohsin Khan also took a solitary wicket.
In response, a clinical bowling performance from Madhwal bundled out LSG for 101. Chris Jordan and Piyush Chawla scalped one wicket apiece. Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 40 off 27 before being run out by Tim David.
Fans on Twitter slammed Lucknow for three poor runouts, which shifted the game in favor of MI.
"3 runouts in a knockout game Uno. LSG is even bigger chokers than RCB... No wonders they formed a rivalry this SSN !!"
Here are some of the other Twitter reactions after the Eliminator on Wednesday:
"I completely take the blame for that" - LSG captain Krunal Pandya after his team loses to MI
Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya took full responsibility for Lucknow's poor show with the bat. The 32-year-old picked his dismissal as the turning point of the match.
Speaking on the post-match show, Krunal said:
"We were in a good position at one stage, but everything started (going wrong) when I played that shot, we should have played better cricket. That shot (his wicket) was not on, I completely take the blame for that. The ball was coming nicely on to the bat, we just had to bat better. We didn't play good cricket after that strategic break."
Krunal further explained why Lucknow dropped Quinton de Kock for Kyle Mayers. He said:
"Quinton de Kock is a quality batter, but Mayers has a better record here, so we went ahead (in the playing XI) with him. Their batters bat really well against fast bowlers, so I thought of starting with spin against them."
