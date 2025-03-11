LSG pacer retained for Rs 11 crore likely to miss first half of IPL 2025 due to injury: Reports

Tearaway Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Mayank Yadav will miss the first half of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, according to ESPNCricinfo. This will be a huge blow for the franchise that had retained him for ₹11 crore ahead of the mega auction.

Mayank, who shot to fame with his express pace, has struggled with injuries very early in his career. He featured in only four games in IPL 2024 due to an abdominal strain. The youngster picked up a fresh injury during rehabilitation but returned in time to play the T20Is against Bangladesh, where he picked up four wickets in three matches.

The 22-year-old picked up a new injury soon after his maiden international outing. According to the aforementioned report, Mayank is currently nursing a stress-related issue, which is likely to keep him on the sidelines for quite some time. He is expected to return to action in the second half of IPL 2025 if his recovery goes as per schedule.

Mayank Yadav played four matches in IPL 2024 for LSG, picking up seven wickets, with the best figures of 3/14.

"He's important for Indian cricket as well" - LSG mentor Zaheer Khan on Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan recently stated that they are working closely with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to create a roadmap for Mayank Yadav. The former India pacer added that the youngster is not only important for the Super Giants, but will serve the Men in Blues as well.

Speaking to reporters, Zaheer said (as quoted by ESPNCricinfo):

"We've had some interesting conversations around his roadmap to recovery and fitness with NCA, so we're working with them. We hope for their support as well, them buying into the philosophy of really looking after a youngster, because he's not only important for LSG, he's important for Indian cricket as well."

The Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 24 in Visakhapatnam.

