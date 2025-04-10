LSG pacer ruled out of IPL 2025 due to injury; shares picture from hospital bed after successful surgery

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mohsin Khan shared a health update on Thursday, April 10, posting photos from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital following a successful surgery. The 26-year-old had sustained an ACL injury to his right knee on December 31 while representing Uttar Pradesh in a 2024–25 Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Chandigarh.

Although still in recovery, Mohsin joined the LSG camp in Lucknow ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He was retained by the franchise for INR 4 crore ahead of the mega-auction last year.

However, just days before their opening game, he was ruled out of the tournament after failing to fully recover from the injury sustained during the domestic season. All-rounder Shardul Thakur was announced as his replacement.

On Thursday, April 10, Mohsin Khan shared a recovery update on Instagram, posting photos from the hospital after undergoing successful surgery. He captioned the post:

“Surgery done successfully. Thank you @lucknowsupergiants, @upcacricket & BCCI for all your support. Road to recovery begins.”

Mohsin has represented Uttar Pradesh in one first-class match, where he took two wickets. Additionally, he has played 21 List-A games, claiming 33 wickets, including one five-wicket haul.

In the IPL, the left-arm pacer has played 24 matches, all for Lucknow Super Giants, picking up 27 wickets, with his best figures being 4/16.

LSG defeat KKR in their fifth game of IPL 2025

On Tuesday, April 8, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their fifth match of the IPL 2025 season at Eden Gardens.

After being asked to bat first, LSG set a challenging target of 238/3, powered by half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh (81 off 48 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (87* off 36 balls).

In reply, Ajinkya Rahane (61 off 35) led the charge for KKR, with Venkatesh Iyer (45 off 29) and Rinku Singh (38* off 15) providing valuable support. However, despite their efforts, KKR fell short by just four runs, finishing at 234/7.

With this victory, the Super Giants climbed to fifth place on the points table with six points from five games.

