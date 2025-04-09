Nicholas Pooran vs Suryakumar Yadav - comparing their IPL stats after 81 matches

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran has been in tremendous form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The hard-hitting left-hander is the leading run-scorer of the season so far as well.

Ad

Pooran has smashed 288 runs from five games at an average of 72.00 and a strike-rate of 225.00 with three half-centuries. He is batting consistently well and is making key contributions for LSG, who have three wins from five games.

In their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Nicholas Pooran slammed an unbeaten 87 off just 36 balls which included seven fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 241.67.

Meanwhile, star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has blown hot and cold this season. He scored a brilliant 67 but struggled in his previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), making only 28 runs off 26 balls.

Ad

Trending

However, he still has decent numbers, scoring 199 runs from five games at an average of 49.75 and a strike-rate of 150.75 with one half-century. Talking about MI's campaign so far, they have struggled with just one win from five games.

That said, here is a comparison of stats between Nicholas Pooran and Suryakumar Yadav after 81 IPL games.

Comparing the stats of Nicholas Pooran and Suryakumar Yadav after 81 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Nicholas Pooran began his IPL journey in 2019 with the Punjab Kings. After three seasons with them, he moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a season in 2022 before being roped in by LSG in 2023. He has played 81 matches in the IPL in his career and has scored 2057 runs from 78 innings.

Ad

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav has played 155 matches in the IPL overall and has scored 3793 runs. However, looking at his first 81 matches, he had scored 1389 runs from 67 innings.

Player Matches Innings Runs Nicholas Pooran 81 78 2057 Suryakumar Yadav 81 67 1389

Ad

#2 Average and Strike Rate

Nicholas Pooran has bettered his game in the IPL over the past seasons. From 81 matches, the left-hander has an average of 34.86 and a strike-rate of 168.88, playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has an overall average of 32.69 and a strike-rate of 145.60 from 155 games. However, in his first 81 games in the league, he had an average of 26.21 and a strike-rate of 131.29.

Pooran is clearly ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in this phase as far as average and strike-rates are concerned.

Ad

Player Matches Average Strike-Rate Nicholas Pooran 81 34.86 168.88 Suryakumar Yadav 81 26.21 131.29

Ad

#3 Most 50 + scores

Nicholas Pooran has already smashed three fifties from five matches this season so far. From 81 games, he has 12 half-centuries to his name but does not have a century. His highest score of an unbeaten 87 came against KKR in their previous game.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored two hundreds and 25 fifties in his 155-match IPL career so far. However, in his first 81 games, the righ-hander had six half-centuries and no hundreds. His best score during this phase was 72 against Rajasthan Royals in 2018.

Ad

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Nicholas Pooran 81 12 0 87* Suryakumar Yadav 81 6 0 72

Ad

#4 Contribution in winning cause

Nicholas Pooran has scored 1046 runs at an average of 49.81 and a strike-rate of 185.13 in a winning cause. Out of his 81 games, his runs in a winning cause have come in 38 matches.

As for Suryakumar Yadav, he had scored only 707 runs in a winning cause from his first 81 games at an average of 11.98 and a strike-rate of 137.28.

Player Matches Runs Average Strike rate Nicholas Pooran 81 1046 49.81 185.13 Suryakumar Yadav 81 707 11.98 137.28

Ad

Conclusion

Nicholas Pooran is way ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in terms of numbers at a similar stage in their IPL careers. Not only has he scored more runs but he also has better average and strike-rate with more half-centuries than what Suryakumar Yadav had.

The left-hander has had a better impact as well, scoring more runs in a winning cause with an impressive average and strike-rate.

LSG will want Pooran to continue batting the way he has as they will aim to keep building on the momentum. For Mumbai, they will need Suryakuar Yadav to step up as they are struggling at the moment with four defeats from five games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More