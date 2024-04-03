LSG pacer Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL 2024 due to injury

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) most expensive buy at the mini-auction last year, Shivam Mavi, has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an injury. The right-arm seamer wasn't part of LSG's playing XI in the first three games, having been bought by LSG for ₹6.4 crore.

Mavi has previously been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and has featured in 32 matches since the 2018 edition. The youngster has picked up 30 wickets at 31.40 along with an economy rate of 8.71.

In a statement released by the Lucknow Super Giants, it said:

"Lucknow Super Giants’ Shivam Mavi has unfortunately been ruled out for the rest of IPL 2024 due to injury. He has been a key part of the squad for the season, hence we as well as Shivam are disappointed that his season has come to an end so soon."

"The franchise will continue to support Shivam and is committed to aiding him in his recovery process. We wish him a swift and complete return, and are sure he will be back fitter and stronger," the statement added.

Shivam Mavi made his debut for India in 2023 and has so far featured in six T20Is and picked up seven wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have won 2 out of 3 matches in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Super Giants have got off to a good start in the ongoing edition of IPL, especially after narrowly losing their opening match to the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. KL Rahul's men went on to beat the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the next two matches by 21 and 28 runs, respectively.

Right-arm speedster Mayank Yadav has emerged as the most promising prospect for the franchise as he has breathed fire and unsettled the best batters with raw pace. The 21-year-old cricketer from Delhi received the Player of the Match award in the last two matches that LSG have won over the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).