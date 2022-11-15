LSG retained players 2023: Full list of players retained by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL Auction

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have retained 15 players ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction.

The KL Rahul-led franchise has released seven players. Indian batter Manish Pandey, who scored just 88 runs in IPL 2022, is the most high-profile drop from the team. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, who came to LSG with a big image but couldn't perform as per expectations, has also been released.

Joining them are Australian pacer and death-overs specialist Andrew Tye, Indian pacer Ankit Rajpoot, Sri Lankan speedster (who was brilliant with the new ball last season) Dushmantha Chameera, West Indian opener Evin Lewis and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was rumored to be released but has held on to his spot. England pacer Mark Wood, who was brilliant at the recently concluded T20 World Cup but missed the entire IPL 2022 season due to injury, is still in the squad. All-rounders Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya are there as well.

IPL 2022 was a closely-contested season. LSG had to fight until their last match to qualify for the playoffs. They finished third and lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator. Rahul and Quinton de Kock carried their batting line-up throughout the tournament and Avesh Khan did the same for the bowling.

Some young stars also emerged - left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan was brilliant in all phases while 22-year-old Ayush Badoni put his hand up as a finisher. They'll now want to add some experienced Indian batters and some good reserve players to the mix.

LSG retained the players list with price ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

KL Rahul (capt) Ayush Badoni Karan Sharma Manan Vohra Quinton de Kock Marcus Stoinis Krishnappa Gowtham Deepak Hooda Kyle Mayers Krunal Pandya Avesh Khan Mohsin Khan Mark Wood Mayank Yadav Ravi Bishnoi

Remaining Purse: ₹ 23.35 crore

