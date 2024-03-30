LSG's Mayank Yadav bowls a searing 155.8 kmph delivery against PBKS; fastest in the IPL 2024 season so far 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngster Mayank Yadav had a debut to remember after clocking in the fastest delivery of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. The right-arm speedster recorded 155.8 kmph during his spell against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, March 30. He troubled the batters in the middle overs with his sheer pace.

Mayank Yadav replaced Yash Thakur in the LSG playing XI for the encounter. Although the fans and pundits had to wait for him to come into the attack, the wait was finally over in the ninth over of the innings.

It only took the 21-year-old three deliveries to hit the 150 kmph mark, and only a couple of overs later he clocked 155.8 kmph. Shikhar Dhawan could only attempt to play a stroke as the delivery sped past him and was in the wicket-keeper's hand in a split second.

Have a look at the delivery right here:

Moments after breaching the speed mark, Mayank Yadav accounted for the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. The Englishman was clearly struggling with the ball rushing onto him and played a late stroke to be caught at midwicket. In his next over, he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh to bring LSG back into the contest and increase the PBKS' required rate in the run chase.

Sensing the momentum and rhythm he was in as well as the impact he brought, Pooran bowled the youngster on the trot. The move worked wonders for LSG as the pacer delivered with Jitesh Sharma's crucial wicket in his final over.

Mayank Yadav finished with figures of 3-27 against PBKS

The pacer, breaching the top and middle order of PBKS, singlehandedly dragged LSG back into the contest. The hosts were looking lost at one point as Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow posted 102 runs for the opening wicket.

However, the lavish foundation was wrecked by Mayank Yadav, setting things up beautifully for the death overs. The youngster finished his memorable spell with figures of 3-27 off four overs, while PBKS' score reads at 140-3 after 16 overs. The visitors need 60 runs off the last four overs of the contest.