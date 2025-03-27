LSG's Rs 30 lakh buy knocks over SRH star Travis Head for 47 with a full and straight delivery in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) young speedster Prince Yadav castled Travis Head to mark a crucial moment in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The right-arm pacer bowled a searing full delivery which got the better of the explosive opening batter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, March 27.

Travis Head was at his destructive best, taking on the LSG bowlers in the powerplay, despite Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan falling early to Shardul Thakur. The left-handed opener raced to 42 runs off 23 deliveries at the six-over mark, and was dropped twice by Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi.

Prince Yadav, who was bought by LSG for Rs 30 Lakh at the IPL 2025 auction, was introduced into the attack in the ninth over of the innings. He began his spell on a rather poor note, conceding a boundary to Nitish Reddy.

The right-arm pacer braved by going full and straight in his first ball to Head. The Australian batter tried for his trademark slog through the on side since the ball was in the slot. However, he failed to make any contact, resulting in the ball crashing into the stumps, leaving them in tatters.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Travis Head departed after scoring 47 runs off 28 deliveries. He now holds the Orange Cap after he had scored 67 in SRH's season opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Prince Yadav plays a huge hand in Heinrich Klaasen's run out after Head's dismissal

Prince Yadav has been the best bowler on display so far in the first innings, making a serious impression with his plethora of variations. He has kept the SRH pair of Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy in check in the middle overs.

The pacer's third over finished with Klaasen's wicket, who had to walk back after a freak run-out. Yadav dropped a return catch after bowling a full toss to Nitish Reddy, but the spilled ball deflected onto the stumps. The South African wicket-keeper batter had already stepped well out of the crease and was rooted to the spot with no chance of making it back in time.

Prince Yadav recorded figures of 1-29 after four overs while SRH are placed at 128-4 after 14 overs.

