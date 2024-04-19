LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 34 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19. LSG are fifth in the points table, with three wins and three losses, while CSK are third, having won four matches and lost two.

In their previous match, Lucknow went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Sent into bat, LSG put up 161-7, with Nicholas Pooran top-scoring with 45 off 32. However, Philip Salt slammed 89* off 47 as KKR chased down the target with ease.

Chennai Super Kings got the better of arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in their previous match at the Wankhede. Batting first, CSK put up 206-4, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube hitting half-centuries. MI were held to 186-6 despite a Rohit Sharma ton.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Today's LSG vs CSK toss result

LSG have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Captain KL Rahul said:

“Looks like a good wicket and the few games we have played here, dew has not played a big factor. Hopefully, the wicket stays the same for 40 overs.”

Expand Tweet

Lucknow have made one change. Shamar Joseph goes out and Matt Henry comes in. For Chennai, Moeen Ali comes in for Daryl Mitchell and Deepak Chahar for Shardul Thakur.

LSG vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur

Lucknow subs: Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai subs: Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner

Today's LSG vs CSK pitch report

According to Aaron Finch, the surface looks a little bit drier than in the past. There are a couple of bare spots, but he doesn’t think that it will be too much of an issue. More than anything else, Finch expects the pitch to hold a little bit but doesn’t see too much help for spinners. The new ball, as always, will be crucial, he concluded.

Today's LSG vs CSK match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

Expand Tweet

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Sameer Rizvi, Nishant Sindhu, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Richard Gleeson

LSG vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Manu Nayar

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback