LSG vs DC (22/4): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 23, 2025 00:12 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
Delhi Capitals dominated Lucknow Super Giants in match 40 of IPL 2025. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Bowling first after winning the toss, DC recovered from a poor start to restrict LSG to 159-6 and then chased the target in 17.5 overs.

Sent into bat, Lucknow got off to yet another solid start as Mitchell Marsh (45 off 36) and Aiden Markram (52 off 33) added 87 in 10 overs. Markram carried on his great form, easing to yet another fifty before being caught in the deep off Dushmantha Chameera. Nicholas Pooran (9) again perished to his nemesis Mitchell Starc, dragging a slower short ball back onto his stumps.

LSG lost their way after a great start as the decision to promote Abdul Samad (2) also flopped. The right-handed batter chipped a return catch to Mukesh Kumar (4-33). In the same over, the DC pacer knocked over Marsh with a superb yorker.

David Miller (14* off 15) struggled to get going, but Ayush Badoni (36 off 21) played a handy cameo. Rishabh Pant batted at seven and was bowled for a two-ball duck.

Porel, Rahul fifties guide DC to clinical win

Chasing 160, Delhi got off to a decent start as Abishek Porel (51 off 36) and Karun Nair (15 off 9) added 36 in 3.4 overs. Markram broke the dangerous stand by forcing Nair to drag one back onto his stumps. Porel and KL Rahul (57* off 42), however, added 69 for the second wicket to put DC in cruise control.

Delhi eased their way to 80-1 at the halfway stage. In the next over, Porel and Rahul clubbed Ravi Bishnoi for a six each. Porel fell after crossing his half-century, caught at deep midwicket off Markram's bowling. Delhi skipper Axar Patel, however, came in and slammed a quick-fire 34* off 20 balls, which included four sixes. Fittingly, Rahul hitting the winning runs, with a maximum off Prince Yadav.

LSG vs DC: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Pacer Mukesh excelled for Delhi with the ball in hand, claiming four key wickets. In the chase, Porel and Rahul struck impressive half-centuries.

For Lucknow, Markram scored a fine fifty and picked up two wickets, while Marsh contributed 45 runs.

Mukesh was named Player of the Match for his game-defining effort of 4-33.

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
