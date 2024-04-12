LSG vs DC, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 26 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12. Lucknow are currently third in the points table, having won three of their four matches. As for Delhi, they are in last place, with only one win from five games.

LSG began IPL 2024 with a 20-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, since then, they have won three matches in a row. In their previous game, they got the better of the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs at home. Batting first, they posted 163-5 batting first courtesy of a Marcus Stoinis half-century. Yash Thakur then starred with 5-30 as GT were bowled out for 130 in 18.5 overs.

Speaking of Delhi Capitals, they suffered a 29-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game. Bowling first, Delhi gave away 234 runs as MI's batters made merry. In the chase, Delhi went down fighting, scoring 205-8 as Prithvi Shaw and Tristan Stubbs hit half-centuries.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of all IPL 2024 games in India is available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of IPL 2024 games in India is available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Fans can follow the action in the LSG vs DC IPL 2024 clash either by logging on to the JioCinema website or by visiting the app.

Live streaming of all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches can be watched for free on the JioCinema app and the website. As per a post on JioCinema's X handle, the matches can be watched for free on any mobile, computer, or smart TV, across Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL.