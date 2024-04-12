LSG vs DC, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 26 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12.

After beginning the tournament with a loss to Rajasthan Royals, LSG have won three straight matches. As for DC, they have only one win in five matches.

In their previous match, Lucknow got the better of Gujarat Titans by 33 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. They put up 163-5, batting first, with Marcus Stoinis top-scoring with 58. Yash Thakur then claimed 5-30 as GT were bowled out for 130 in 18.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Delhi suffered a 29-run loss to Mumbai Indians in their last match. Batting first, MI put up 234-5 as DC's bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Delhi responded with 205-8 even as Prithvi Shaw and Tristan Stubbs hit fifties.

Today's LSG vs DC toss result

LSG have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Captain KL Rahul said:

"Looks like a good wicket. Looks like it's going to stay true for 40 overs. Don't think dew is going to play a part."

Lucknow have made one change to their team. Arshad Khan comes in for Mayank Yadav. For DC, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav are back after recovering from their respective injuries.

LSG vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Lucknow Subs: Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c &wk) Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Subs: Kane Richardson, Abhisek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey

Today's LSG vs DC pitch report

According to Sunil Gavaskar, spinners won't like the surface too much as there's a lot more grass on it.

He believes that more grass is being left on pitches because India, over the last few matches, have discovered so many fast bowlers who are making the ball fly.

The ball will come on to the bat nicely, Gavaskar feels, but added that good batters can make use of the pace to their advantage.

Today's LSG vs DC match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Mohsin Khan, Ashton Turner, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Delhi Capitals squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

LSG vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Yeshwant Barde, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford

Match Referee: Manu Nayar