LSG vs DC memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 45th match of IPL 2022 on Sunday (May 01). The Lucknow-based franchise moved into second position in the points table courtesy of their third consecutive victory.

After being put in to bat first, LSG got off to a brisk start courtesy of some aggressive strokes from Quinton de Kock (23 in 13 balls).

However, the South African could not sustain his attack for a longer duration and perished in the fifth over after a 42-run opening partnership with KL Rahul.

Deepak Hooda (52) then joined his skipper at the crease at this juncture. The duo took the Super Giants ahead with a 95-run stand for the second wicket. Both batters looked in sublime touch and scored runs at a swift pace.

Shardul Thakur (3/40) brought his team back into the game by dismissing two set batters in the second half of the innings. The Delhi Capitals bowlers bowled well in the death overs and managed to restrict their opponents below 200, which looked a certainty at one point.

In their chase of 196, DC needed a strong opening partnership to give them a kickstart. However, they lost both Prithvi Shaw (5) and David Warner (3) cheaply inside three overs.

Mitchell Marsh (37) and Rishabh Pant (44) counter-attacked at this juncture and took full advantage of the powerplay restrictions with a flurry of boundaries.

As things started to get tricky for the Lucknow Super Giants, Krishnappa Gowtham sent Marsh back to the pavilion after the powerplay. Pant played well but got out to Mohsin Khan, which put the brakes on the Delhi Capitals' scoring rate.

Rovman Powell (35) and Axar Patel (42) played decently in the middle-order, but the target eventually proved to be too much, as they could only reach 189/7 after 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan bowled exceptionally well and picked up a well-deserved four-wicket haul to help LSG defend the target.

