LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 21 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7. The LSG vs GT clash will be the second match of a double-header.

LSG began IPL 2024 with a 20-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. Since then, they have got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 21 runs and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 28 runs. Lucknow will be keen to maintain their impressive form against Gujarat.

Speaking of GT, they have had a middling season so far, winning two matches and losing two. In their last game, they suffered a three-wicket loss against Punjab. Batting first, Gujarat Titans scored 199-4 as skipper Shubman Gill led the way with 89* off 48. However, Shashank Singh (61* off 29) played a superb innings to win the game for Punjab.

Today's LSG vs GT toss result

LSG have won the toss and have opted to bat first. KL Rahul said:

“Looks like a good wicket. We batted first in the last couple of games and it has gone well, so we want to defend again.”

Lucknow are going in with the same team. For Gujarat, Wriddhiman Saha and Azmatullah Omarzai miss out due to fitness issues. BR Sharath makes his debut, while Spencer Johnson comes back.

LSG vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Sharath BR (w), Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma

Today's LSG vs GT pitch report

Daren Ganga says that the surface for today’s game looks very hard. He reckons not a lot of friction will be created because of the hardness. The former Windies batter feels that it will be better for batting when the ball is hard and that things might get little tough as the ball gets softer. Ganga also doesn’t see dew playing much of a part.

Today's LSG vs GT match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Matthew Wade, Sharath BR, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra

LSG vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nand Kishore, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath