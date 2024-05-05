LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 54 of IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, May 5. The LSG vs KKR contest is the second match of a double-header.

Both Lucknow and Kolkata have had impressive IPL 2024 campaigns so far. While Lucknow Super Giants have won six and lost four of their 10 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders have won seven and lost only three of their 10 games. In their previous match, Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets, while Kolkata also got the better of MI by 24 runs.

When the two sides met in the first half of IPL 2024, KKR hammered LSG by eight wickets at Eden Gardens. Batting first, Lucknow were held to 161-7, a total Kolkata gunned down in 15.4 overs.

Today's LSG vs KKR toss result

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. KL Rahul said:

“Not much to say. I am not the best reader of the wicket. We just want to chase.”

For LSG, Yash Thakur comes in for Mayank Yadav. Batting first, KKR are going in with the same side.

LSG vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Lucknow subs: Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Devdutt Padikkal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Kolkata subs: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora

Today's LSG vs KKR pitch report

This is the third time this surface is being used in the IPL. Aaron Finch says there's a hint of green grass in it, but there are some bare red patches as well. He expects the used pitch to be a little bit slower than it might have been in the past. Anywhere around that 190-200 mark could be a good score batting first, Finch concludes.

Today's LSG vs KKR match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Devdutt Padikkal, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

LSG vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Sai Darshan Kumar, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Rohan Pandit

