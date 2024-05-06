LSG vs KKR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 98 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Sent into bat, KKR posted an impressive 235-6 as Sunil Narine starred with 81 off 39. Their bowlers then combined brilliantly to knock over LSG for 137 in 16.1 overs.

Batting first, Kolkata again got off to an excellent start, as Narine and Phil Salt (32 off 14) added 61 for the opening wicket in 4.2 overs. The stand was broken when Salt perished to Naveen-ul-Haq, edging a full and wide ball to the wicketkeeper.

Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32 off 26) continued the good work for KKR, adding 79 runs for the second wicket. The brilliant stand ended when Narine was caught in the deep, trying to go after Ravi Bishnoi. The Kolkata opener hammered six fours and seven wickets in his excellent knock.

Andre Russell (12) and Rinku Singh (16) perished cheaply to Naveen-ul-Haq. However, Ramandeep Singh (25* off 6) played a stunning cameo, while skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed 23 off 15 as Kolkata touched the 235-run mark.

LSG stumble in big chase

Chasing 236, Lucknow Super Giants needed to get off to a solid start. Instead, Arshin Kulkarni fell for 9, perishing to a brilliant running catch by Ramandeep off Mitchell Starc's bowling. Skipper KL Rahul (25 off 21) got a start but was caught at deep point off Harshit Rana.

Deepak Hooda (5) was the next to go, trapped lbw by Varun Chakravarthy as a length ball turned in. Marcus Stoinis (36 off 21) looked good but miscued a full length ball off Russell to point.

The rest of the batting order just crumbled under pressure as Rana and Chakravarthy finished with three wickets each, while Russell claimed two scalps.

LSG vs KKR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Narine was brilliant with the bat for KKR. His entertaining 60-minute stay put his team firmly on top.

The all-rounder also chipped in with the wicket of Ayush Badoni and ended his spell with economical figures of 1-22. Rana (3-24), Chakravarthy (3-30) and Russell (2-17) impressed.

For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the best bowler on show, registering figures of 3-49. In the chase, Stoinis contributed 36 off 21, hitting four fours and two sixes. Narine, though, was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance.

