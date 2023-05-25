LSG vs MI, Eliminator: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs in yesterday’s 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Batting first after winning the toss, Mumbai put up a competitive 182/8. Pacer Akash Madhwal then ran through Lucknow’s batting with exceptional figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs. LSG were bundled out for a disappointing 101 in 16.3 overs. Mumbai will now meet the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 on May 26.

Chasing 183, LSG needed a solid start. Instead, Prerak Mankad (3) perished in the second over, caught at deep third man off Madhwal’s bowling. Kyle Mayers (18) also failed, miscuing a pull off Chris Jordan to mid-on. Marcus Stoinis (40 off 27) and Krunal Pandya (8) added 46 for the third wicket to give Lucknow hope. But it all went haywire for the chasing side once the partnership was broken.

Krunal fell to the guile of Piyush Chawla, miscuing a big hit to long-on. Madhwal then struck a double blow. He knocked over Ayush Badoni (1), who missed his slog. The in-form Nicholas Pooran bagged a golden duck, paying the price for poking at a probing delivery outside off stump. At the halfway stage of their innings, LSG had crumbled to 75/5.

As if things were not bad enough for Lucknow, they gifted their wickets away via three run-outs. Stoinis was involved in a mid-pitch collision with Deepak Hooda as both batters were ball-watching. The former ended up finding himself well short of his crease.

Krishnappa Gowtham (2) was run out by a direct hit from Rohit Sharma following another mix-up with Hooda. In a strange way, it was apt that Hooda (15) himself was run out following a complete lack of communication with Naveen-ul-Haq.

Fittingly, Madhwal ended the game, cleaning up Mohsin Khan (0) with a yorker and also completing a sensational five-wicket haul.

Naveen-ul-Haq claims 4 but MI post 182/8

Naveen (4/38) and Yash Thakur (3/34) impressed with the ball for LSG, but handy contributions from multiple batters lifted MI to a competitive 182/8.

Batting first after winning the toss in the knockout clash, Mumbai lost their openers cheaply. Rohit (11) tried to take on Naveen by going down the track, but only managed to hit the ball as far as cover. Ishan Kishan (15) then attempted to cut a short ball from Thakur, but nicked the delivery to the keeper.

Cameron Green (41 off 23) and Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20) added 66 for the third wicket to lift Mumbai. The latter struck Thakur for a six over the keeper’s head in the fifth over, while Green slammed Krunal for three fours as MI ended the powerplay at 62/2.

The dangerous duo did well to take Mumbai past the 100-run mark before Naveen brought LSG right back into the contest, dismissing both set batters in the 11th over. Suryakumar was foxed by a leg-cutter and chipped a catch. Green was then knocked over by an off-cutter.

Tilak Varma (26 off 22) and Impact Player Nehal Wadhera (23 off 12) contributed significant cameos even as big-hitter Tim David (13) perished to a high full-toss from Thakur.

Wadhera took on Thakur in the last over and clubbed him for two fours and a six, before being dismissed, to ensure Mumbai crossed 180.

LSG vs MI, Eliminator: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Green top-scored for Mumbai with a swift 41, while Suryakumar contributed 33. With the ball, Madhwal was outstanding, registering figures of 5/5.

For LSG, Naveen stood out with 4/38 and Thakur chipped in with 3/34. Stoinis (40) was the only batter to offer some resistance in the chase.

As expected, MI pacer Madhwal was named the Player of the Match for his extraordinary bowling effort.

