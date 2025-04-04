LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 16 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4. Both LSG and MI have played three matches out of which they have lost two and won one.

Ad

Lucknow were hammered by Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in their previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Sent into bat, LSG were held to 171-7. Skipper Rishabh Pant registered another failure, getting dismissed in soft fashion for two off five balls. The keeper-batter will be under pressure to justify his ₹27 crore price tag after three consecutive failures with the willow.

After beginning IPL 2025 with two defeats, Mumbai came up with a clinical effort to get the better of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium. Bowling first, MI bundled out KKR for 116 as debutant left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar claimed 4-24. In the chase, Rohit Sharma fell cheaply again, but Ryan Rickelton scored an unbeaten 62.

Ad

Trending

Today's LSG vs MI toss result

MI have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya said:

“Looks like a fresh wicket. Not sure how it's going to play. Looks like a decent track; dew might come into play, so we feel chasing might be better.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

For Mumbai, Rohit is unavailable for today’s match, having taken a hit on the knee. For Lucknow, Akash Deep comes in for Manimaran Siddharth.

LSG vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep

LSG Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed

Ad

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur

MI Impact Subs: Tilak Varma, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz

Today's LSG vs MI pitch report

“We are moving from pitch number 4, which is red soil, to pitch number 6 - this is black soil. It’s dark black and has got a covering of grass, but there are bare patches all around. With this black soil, there will be lowering of bounce. Spinners might get a little more turn. The average first innings score is 181 and that's the benchmark for batting first.” - Daren Ganga

Ad

Today's LSG vs MI match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, RS Hangargekar, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mumbai Indians squad: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar

LSG vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Saidharshan Kumar

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More