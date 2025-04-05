LSG vs MI: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match? 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Sent to bat, LSG put up 203-8 on the board despite MI skipper Hardik Pandya picking up 5-36 in his four overs. In the chase, Mumbai were held to 191-5 despite Suryakumar Yadav's 67 off 43.

Mitchell Marsh (60 off 31) got Lucknow off to a terrific start with the bat, notching up his third half-century in four innings. He could have been out caught behind off Trent Boult in the first over, but Mumbai did not appeal. Marsh rode his luck and raced to a 27-ball fifty. He took on Ashwani Kumar in the last over of the powerplay, clobbering him for a six and three fours.

Marsh's fantastic knock ended when he chipped a return catch off a googly from Vignesh Puthur. Aiden Markram (53 off 38), who was content rotating the strike amid the Marsh carnage, took control after the latter's exit. At the other end, Nicholas Pooran perished for 12, miscuing a pull off a slower bouncer from Pandya and giving a simple catch to short fine leg.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant's (2) horror run with the bat continued as he got a leading edge off an off-cutter from Pandya and was caught at mid-off. Ayush Badoni (30 off 19) and David Miller (27 off 14) took Lucknow past 200 after Markram's exit. Pandya dismissed Miller and Akash Deep (0) off consecutive deliveries in the last over to complete his five-fer.

Digvesh Rathi stifles MI with brilliant spell

Chasing 204, Mumbai got off to a poor start, losing both their opener cheaply. Both Will Jacks (5) and Ryan Rickelton (10) were caught at deep backward square leg off Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur respectively to leave MI in trouble at 17-2.

Naman Dhir (46 off 24) and Suryakumar led an impressive fightback for the chasing side, adding 69 runs for the third wicket. LSG leg spinner Digvesh Rathi, however, produced a skidder to knock over Naman and bring out the notebook celebration yet again. While he did not pick up another wicket, Rathi only gave away 21 runs in his four overs to snatch away MI's momentum.

Suryakumar kept the fight on for Mumbai at one end, but Tilak Varma (25 off 23) struggled and, in the end, retired out. Skipper Pandya (28* off 16) tried hard to take the team over the line. Thakur, however, bowled a brilliant penultimate over, conceding only seven runs, effectively sealing MI's fate in the contest.

LSG vs MI: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Marsh and Markram struck excellent fifties for LSG, while Rathi excelled with the ball in hand. For MI, Pandya claimed five wickets, while Suryakumar and Naman played fine knocks. Rathi was named Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling effort in a high-scoring game.

