LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 11 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 30. LSG began their IPL 2024 campaign with a 20-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. As for Punjab, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets after beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by the same margin.

Lucknow bowled first in their match against RR and gave away 193 runs while claiming four wickets. In the chase, Nicholas Pooran (64* off 41) and captain KL Rahul (58 off 44) scored impressive half-centuries, but LSG still fell short of the target.

Punjab had their moments against RCB, but lack of consistency hurt them. After a good start, they lost their way and were held to 176-6. With the ball, they were in the game despite Virat Kohli's 77 off 49. However, Dinesh Karthik's 28* off 10 stunned them in the end.

Today's LSG vs PBKS toss result

Lucknow have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Nicholas Pooran came out for the toss since KL Rahul is playing as an Impact Player. He said:

"Looks like a good track, runs on the board could be vital. We want to put something respectable on the board and then defend it."

Pooran stated that Lucknow have made a few changes for the game. Punjab, on the other hand, are going in unchanged.

LSG vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Today's LSG vs PBKS pitch report

According to Brian Lara, the surface in Lucknow has a little bit more grass and is a little thicker [compared to previous pitches]. He points out that with thicker grass, there's a little bit of roots coming out. Lara thus reckons that there may be something in it for the fast bowlers. He also believes that due to the red clay pitch, spinners might get something. Lara, however, concluded that there are no visible cracks in the surface, which should be good for scoring a lot of runs.

Today's LSG vs PBKS match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma

LSG vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Navdeep Singh

TV umpire: Alex Wharf

Match Referee: V Narayanan Kutty