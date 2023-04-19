LSG vs RR memes, IPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) notched up a 10-run win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 26th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 19, in Jaipur. RR have managed to retain their top position in the IPL points table despite the loss.

After being asked to bat first, LSG managed to reach a respectable total of 154/7 on a slow track. Openers Kyle Mayers (51) and KL Rahul (39) put on a 82-run partnership and laid down a stable platform. However, the middle-order failed to build on it properly as they struggled to adjust to the slow pace of the pitch. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/23) bowled a magnificent spell for the RR side.

RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40) also stitched a 87-run partnership to begin the chase on a positive note. Neither of them could convert their starts as they departed in quick succession, leaving the hosts in a tricky situation.

RR's innings got derailed after that as the new batters could not adapt to the conditions on the go, which severely dented the run rate. LSG bowlers bowled tight lines and managed to restrict RR to 144/6 to help their side win the match by 10 runs.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"We will definitely take the lessons and move on from it. With the batting line-up we have, it was a very chasable score. The expectation was a bit of a low and slow kind of a wicket, to be honest, and it was exactly like that. I think you need to play some smart cricket. We were going really well till the 9th over.

"I think they bowled really well and whenever we tried t take them on, we gave our wickets away so credit to them. Even if you win or lose a game you have to take lessons from that. We did a reasonably good job by restricting them to that score. We expect a lot better from the batters but we have to move on and come out with a better performance next time."

LSG vs RR IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday night. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

Vishal Verma @VishalVerma_9

#RRvsLSG Riyan Parag and Devdutt Padikkal playing cricket for Rajasthan Royals! Riyan Parag and Devdutt Padikkal playing cricket for Rajasthan Royals! #RRvsLSG https://t.co/QgiAttTl74

PrinCe @Prince8bx only best thing Riyan Parag can do is only best thing Riyan Parag can do is https://t.co/94RNuFZamK

