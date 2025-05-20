LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have officially crashed out of the IPL 2025 playoff race after suffering a six-wicket defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, on Monday, May 19. This was LSG’s fifth loss in their last six games.
Abhishek Sharma lit up the run-chase with a thunderous 59 off just 20 deliveries, smashing four fours and six sixes. His 18-ball half-century completely shifted the momentum in SRH’s favour during the powerplay.
Following his blitz, Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis ensured a smooth finish to the 206-run target, guiding SRH home with 10 balls to spare.
With the match now over, let’s take a look at the award winners, full scorecard, and notable records from this LSG vs SRH encounter.
List of all award winners in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match
The post-match presentation was dominated by the SunRisers Hyderabad players, with Abhishek Sharma walking away with multiple accolades, including the Player of the Match.
Electric Striker of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (Strike rate of 295)
Fantasy King of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (129 points)
Super Sixes of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (6 sixes)
Most Fours in the Match: Mitchell Marsh (6 fours)
Most Dot balls in the Match: Eshan Malinga (10 dot balls)
Player of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (59 off 20)
LSG vs SRH match scorecard
LSG got off to a dream start, riding on a commanding 115-run opening partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. Both batters struck fluent fifties—Marsh hammering 65 off 39 and Markram adding 61 off 38—as they laid a solid platform by the 12th over.
However, the momentum came to a crashing halt once the partnership was broken. Skipper Rishabh Pant’s poor season continued with a tame dismissal for 7, while Nicholas Pooran briefly revived the innings with a quick-fire 45.
The middle and lower order faltered badly, failing to cross double digits, and what looked like a 220+ total eventually stagnated at 205/7.
The Sunrisers' response was ruthless. Abhishek Sharma set the tone early with a scintillating 59 off just 20 deliveries, including four fours and six towering sixes.
His 18-ball fifty dismantled the LSG bowling attack and turned the chase into a formality. While he departed after giving SRH a flying start, the rest of the batting unit carried the momentum forward. Heinrich Klaasen played the anchor with a classy 47 off 28, while Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis provided vital support through the middle overs.
With the run-rate always in control, SRH cruised to the target with 10 balls to spare.
LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad match
This high-scoring thriller in Lucknow featured multiple milestones and records:
- Harshal Patel is now the fastest (by balls bowled) bowler to complete 150 IPL wickets. While Lasith Malinga took 2444 balls, Harshal has done it in 2381 deliveries.
- SRH have now recorded the highest successful run-chase at the Ekana Stadium in the IPL. They have chased down 206, with the previous record being of 197 by RR against LSG.
- Abhishek Sharma is the only Indian to score four 50+ scores within 20 balls.
