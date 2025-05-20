LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have officially crashed out of the IPL 2025 playoff race after suffering a six-wicket defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, on Monday, May 19. This was LSG’s fifth loss in their last six games.

Ad

Abhishek Sharma lit up the run-chase with a thunderous 59 off just 20 deliveries, smashing four fours and six sixes. His 18-ball half-century completely shifted the momentum in SRH’s favour during the powerplay.

Following his blitz, Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis ensured a smooth finish to the 206-run target, guiding SRH home with 10 balls to spare.

With the match now over, let’s take a look at the award winners, full scorecard, and notable records from this LSG vs SRH encounter.

Ad

Trending

List of all award winners in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match

The post-match presentation was dominated by the SunRisers Hyderabad players, with Abhishek Sharma walking away with multiple accolades, including the Player of the Match.

Electric Striker of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (Strike rate of 295)

Fantasy King of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (129 points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (6 sixes)

Ad

Most Fours in the Match: Mitchell Marsh (6 fours)

Most Dot balls in the Match: Eshan Malinga (10 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (59 off 20)

LSG vs SRH match scorecard

Lucknow Super Giants batting vs SRH [Sportskeeda]

LSG got off to a dream start, riding on a commanding 115-run opening partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. Both batters struck fluent fifties—Marsh hammering 65 off 39 and Markram adding 61 off 38—as they laid a solid platform by the 12th over.

Ad

However, the momentum came to a crashing halt once the partnership was broken. Skipper Rishabh Pant’s poor season continued with a tame dismissal for 7, while Nicholas Pooran briefly revived the innings with a quick-fire 45.

The middle and lower order faltered badly, failing to cross double digits, and what looked like a 220+ total eventually stagnated at 205/7.

SRH batting scorecard vs LSG [Sportskeeda]

The Sunrisers' response was ruthless. Abhishek Sharma set the tone early with a scintillating 59 off just 20 deliveries, including four fours and six towering sixes.

Ad

His 18-ball fifty dismantled the LSG bowling attack and turned the chase into a formality. While he departed after giving SRH a flying start, the rest of the batting unit carried the momentum forward. Heinrich Klaasen played the anchor with a classy 47 off 28, while Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis provided vital support through the middle overs.

With the run-rate always in control, SRH cruised to the target with 10 balls to spare.

Ad

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad match

This high-scoring thriller in Lucknow featured multiple milestones and records:

Harshal Patel is now the fastest (by balls bowled) bowler to complete 150 IPL wickets. While Lasith Malinga took 2444 balls, Harshal has done it in 2381 deliveries. SRH have now recorded the highest successful run-chase at the Ekana Stadium in the IPL. They have chased down 206, with the previous record being of 197 by RR against LSG. Abhishek Sharma is the only Indian to score four 50+ scores within 20 balls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More