"Luck wasn't with him in the last match" - Aakash Chopra picks Jake Fraser-McGurk among Delhi Capitals players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs LSG

Aakash Chopra has chosen Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Jake Fraser-McGurk as one of their players to watch out for in their IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 14. He noted that the explosive batter suffered an unfortunate dismissal in their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With 12 points from 13 games and a net run rate of -0.482, the Capitals are placed sixth on the points table. They will need a thumping win against LSG to keep their extremely slim hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals might want to set a target if they win the toss and picked Fraser-McGurk as their first player in focus in Tuesday's game.

"The pitch here has played slightly differently this year. The team batting first always wins here. More than 200 runs are scored and the opposing team is unable to chase that. So maybe that's the template. It seems to be a risky template but Jake Fraser-McGurk scores a lot of runs while batting first, and so does Abishek Porel," he reasoned (3:15).

"So that's the way Delhi might want to go. Jake Fraser-McGurk is one player you need to focus on. Luck wasn't with him in the last match, or else he demolishes the opposition, and the Lucknow bowling is looking okay, okay. I don't know whether Mohsin (Khan) will be available or not. So Jake Fraser-McGurk is my first player to watch out for," the former India opener added.

Fraser-McGurk was found short of the crease at the non-striker's end while backing up too far against RCB. The right-handed batter has smashed 330 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 237.41 in eight innings in IPL 2024.

"If they get to bat first, he needs to score runs, or else the game gets stuck" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' David Warner

David Warner has aggregated 168 runs at a strike rate of 134.40 in eight innings in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose David Warner as the second Delhi Capitals player in focus against the Lucknow Super Giants.

"I want to focus on David Warner a little as the second player. If they get to bat first, he needs to score runs, or else the game gets stuck because all their overseas players are batters. So you expect him to give you a good start. If the opening is good and Warner scores runs, you can push Lucknow back slightly, he said (4:05).

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Kuldeep Yadav as the Delhi Capitals bowler to watch out for in Tuesday's game.

"The third player I am picking is Kuldeep Yadav because he is a player who can change the game. You will get Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis in the opposition. For these three overseas batters, you need Kuldeep Yadav to come and spin a web," Chopra explained.

With 15 scalps in 10 games, Kuldeep is the Delhi Capitals' third-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. Only Khaeel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar, who have accounted for 16 dismissals apiece, have taken more wickets for the franchise this season.

