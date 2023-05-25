Lucknow Super Giants mute 'mango', 'mangoes', 'sweet', and 'Aam' words on Twitter as fans troll Naveen-ul-Haq

Lucknow Super Giants Twitter admin was forced to mute mango and its synonyms as cricket users on Twitter trolled Naveen-ul-Haq after LSG's exit from the competition on Wednesday.

Naveen-ul-Haq used to post Instagram stories about 'sweet mangoes' when Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore did not perform well in the league stage of IPL 2023. He even uploaded a laughing meme video on his Instagram story after the Gujarat Titans knocked RCB out of the tournament.

Last night, when the Mumbai Indians eliminated the Lucknow Super Giants from the race to the final, a lot of cricket fans on Twitter trolled Naveen-ul-Haq by reminding him about his sweet mangoes. Noticing the trolls, LSG took to Twitter and posted a screenshot that they had muted the following words in their interest:

"Issued in our interest. Muted words - Mango, Mangoes, Sweet, Aam and mango emoji."

Naveen-ul-Haq took 4 wickets for LSG in IPL 2023 Eliminator

While Naveen has been on the receiving end of trolls after the IPL 2023 Eliminator, the Afghanistan pacer did try his best to take his team to Qualifier 2. The pacer scalped four wickets in the first innings of the match against the Mumbai Indians.

He dismissed Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green to help LSG restrict MI to 182/8 in 20 overs. In reply, the Super Giants were bundled out all for 101 and suffered a massive 81-run defeat. Notably, Naveen remained not out for LSG, scoring 1 off 5.

Lucknow Super Giants will have to wait until next year to win their first title now. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have advanced to the Qualifier 2, where they will square off against defending champions Gujarat Titans. The winner of the MI vs GT match will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the final.

