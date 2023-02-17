Lucknow Super Giants Schedule IPL 2023: Complete LSG match list, date, venue & timings in IST

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a memorable debut campaign in 2022 and will look to take a couple more steps to earn their maiden title.

The KL Rahul-led side will begin their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a home clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

This will mark the franchise's first official home game, having played in Maharashtra during the previous campaign.

LSG have made a few changes to their roster following the 2022 season. They acquired the services of Nicholas Pooran for ₹16 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December 2022. LSG also released some key figures like Jason Holder and Manish Pandey to slightly shuffle their squad.

LSG will play a total of four day encounters according to their schedule, with the peculiar aspect being that three of them will come in consecutive fashion in the second half of the tournament.

LSG Schedule for IPL 2023

Match 1: April 1, 7:30 PM IST - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 2: April 3, 7:30 PM - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 3: April 7, 7:30 PM - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - .Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 4: April 10, 7:30 PM - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 5: April 15, 7:30 PM - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Match 6: April 19, 3:30 PM - Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match 7: April 22, 3:30 PM - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 8: April 28, 7:30 PM - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 9: May 1 , 7:30 PM - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 10: May 4, 3:30 PM - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 11: May 7, 3:30 PM - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 12: May 13, 3:30 PM - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 13: May 16, 7:30 PM IST - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 14: May 20, 7:30 PM IST - Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens

LSG Squad for IPL 2023

KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak.

