Delhi Capitals Schedule IPL 2023: Complete DC match list, date, venue & timings in IST

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have a testing Indian Premier League (IPL) season ahead of them, given that they will miss their skipper Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter met with a car accident and will remain out of action for the most part of 2023.

The franchise will kickstart their 2023 campaign with a clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 1.

The franchise narrowly missed out on playoff action last season after finishing fifth last season. They were riddled with injury and availability issues, especially in terms of their overseas players.

While DC are yet to officially announce their new captain, they will have their plans in place for their first title. With the home and away format returning to the fray as well, the Arun Jaitley Stadium will play host to an IPL match for the first time in two years.

DC Schedule for IPL 2023

1.April 1 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

2. April 4 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Giants (GT) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

3. April 8 - 3:30 PM - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati

4. April 11 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

5. April 15 -3:30 PM - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

6. April 20 -7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

7. April 24 - 7:30 PM IST- Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

8. April 29 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

9. May 2 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Giants (GT) - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

10. May 6 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

11. May 10 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - MA Chidambaram Stadium

12. May 13 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

13. May 17 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

14. May 20 - 3:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, and Rilee Rossouw.

