Lucknow Super Giants star fulfills young fans' wish to meet Jasprit Bumrah after MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star all-rounder Shardul Thakur fulfilled young fans' wish to meet Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah after their IPL 2025 match. The two teams played on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Shardul Thakur was seen interacting with a group of young fans after the game when they expressed their wish to meet Jasprit Bumrah. In a heartwarming gesture, Shardul called Bumrah, who interacted with the fans and also stood alongside Shardul to pose for a picture.
LSG posted a video of the same on X (formerly Twitter), which can be seen here:
As far as the game was concerned, Mumbai Indians continued their winning streak and beat LSG comfortably by 54 runs to strengthen their position on the points table. They are currently placed second with 12 points, whereas LSG are sixth with 10 points.
Jasprit Bumrah registers his best performance of IPL 2025 so far
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah played a vital role in Mumbai's thumping win over LSG. Batting first, MI posted a huge total of 215/7 on the board. Bumrah then led the charge with the ball as he picked up four wickets, returning with figures of 4/22 from four overs.
He accounted for the wickets of Aiden Markram, David Miller, Abdul Samad, and Avesh Khan. This has been his best performance of the IPL 2025 season so far. Returning from injury, it did take him a few games to get back his rhythm, but he has been impressive as expected, leading MI's attack.
Bumrah has played six matches this season and has bagged nine wickets at an average of 20, an economy rate of 7.50 and a strike-rate of 16. He has played an important part in MI's turnaround after losing four out of their first five matches.
Mumbai have now won five consecutive matches with their win over LSG. They next face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS