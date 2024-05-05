"Lutt Putt Gaya"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) notched up a massive total of 235/6 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Phil Salt and Sunil Narine gave a blazing start to the Kolkata side with an opening partnership of 61 in just 4.2 overs.

Salt perished in the fifth over after a cameo of 32 (14). His opening partner, Sunil Narine, continued to smash the bowlers around the park en route to 81 (39). He departed in the 12th over after hitting seven sixes and six fours during his scintillating knock.

Shreyas Iyer (23), Ramandeep Singh (25*), and others chipped in with cameos to help KKR post a mammoth total of 235. Naveen-ul-Haq picked up three wickets for LSG in the bowling department.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 54th match of IPL 2024 between LSG and KKR. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"It's a good score, but in this IPL, can't tell you what a good score is"- KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi after his side reached 235/6 vs LSG

At the mid-innings break, KKR top-order batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings, saying:

"It's a good score, but in this IPL, can't tell you what a good score is. It's red soil, a bit like Mumbai, and there's good bounce on it. Sunny is in the form of his life, my role was just to knock it over and pass it on to him. It was so much fun watching him."

He added:

"It was just about keeping momentum, we knew we had some big names to finish the innings, so as not to lose wickets and keep the momentum. There's absolutely no dew here. Records are meant to be broken, but I think our bowlers are in tremendous form, and we'll end up on the winning side."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

