"Madam please leave RCB captaincy"- Fans express frustration after Smriti Mandhana's sedate knock of 10 (20) in WPL 2025 clash vs GG

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana faced criticism from fans following a sedate knock of 10 (20) in the WPL 2025 encounter against the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Thursday (February 27) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mandhana was already under fire coming into this contest after she failed to chase nine runs to win in the Super Over during the previous match against the UP Warriorz. She came out to bat ahead of Ellyse Perry, who scored 90* (56) earlier in the contest, and the decision backfired.

Things went from bad to worse for Smriti Mandhana after her latest outing with the bat against GG tonight. She struggled at the crease before perishing in the sixth over for a 20-ball 10. She tried to hit her way out of a rut against Tanuja Kanwar but ended up giving a straightforward catch to Harleen Deol at the deep midwicket region.

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) after the wicket and voiced their frustrations with Mandhana's performance. Here are some of the reactions:

"Madam please leave RCB captaincy," a fan wrote.

"Smriti mandhana has to be the most overhyped female cricketer ever. The moment ball swings or spins she looks helpless. Never saw her performing in Knockouts, never saw her performing against big teams in imp games. If not for rcb fan base she would've been history by now," a fan wrote.

"One day Ellyse Perry failed to score runs & Royal Challengers couldn't even touch 130 runs mark, this team is full of fraud & captained by biggest fraud Smriti Mandhana. Smriti Mandhana is just female version of Babar Azam who fails in every world cup knock out and failed in RCB games too!!" a fan wrote.

"With such poor batting you can't qualify for the Semis.. Can't always rely on big names like Perry to deliver everytime. Also Smriti Mandhana being the Captain has underperformed," a fan wrote.

"2 Indian Int. players Smriti Mandhana & Richa Ghosh together played 30 balls, scored just 19 runs. It is pathetic, criminal innings as per T20 not to say against the worst team in WPL," a fan wrote.

RCB crawl their way to 125/7 in 20 overs after Smriti Mandhana's wicket during the 1st innings of WPL 2025 clash vs GG

After being asked to bat first, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru began on a poor note, losing the three key wickets of Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (4), Ellyse Perry (0), and Smriti Mandhana inside 5.2 overs, with just 25 runs on the board.

Raghvi Bist (22), Kanika Ahuja (33), Georgia Wareham (20), and Kim Garth (14) then chipped in with contributions down the order to help RCB reach a respectable total of 125 in 20 overs.

