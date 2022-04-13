"Mahi bhai also helped me to improve the game" - Shivam Dube after match-winning 95* vs RCB

Ever since Shivam Dube landed in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dugout, he has been a different beast altogether. The young all-rounder has churned out runs at will and at a good strike rate.

The all-rounder from Mumbai was in prime form against Royal Challengers Bangalore, smacking an unbeaten 95 off just 46 balls, decorated with five boundaries and eight towering sixes. It is the best anyone has seen Shivam Dube bat.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

And Mahesh Theekshana indeed very Shahana.

Whistle Podu #CSKvsRCB Incredible hitting from Shivam Dube and Robin.And Mahesh Theekshana indeed very Shahana.Whistle Podu @ChennaiIPL Incredible hitting from Shivam Dube and Robin.And Mahesh Theekshana indeed very Shahana.Whistle Podu @ChennaiIPL #CSKvsRCB https://t.co/NoZORPUtU2

The 28-year-old cricketer highlighted that it is the learnings from MS Dhoni that have helped him play to his potential.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Dube said:

"Happy that contributed to the first win for the team. I think I am more focused this time. Focusing on the basics."

He added;

"Mahi bhai helped me to improve the game. He said I have a good base and should just focus on being still and just let the skill work in the game. I just wanted to time the ball well and try to maintain my balance."

After a slow start that saw CSK muster only 60 runs in the first 10 overs, Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa changed gears in the second half of the innings. They accumulated 155 runs in the final 10 overs to post 215 on the board at the end of their 20 overs.

Dube's high bat lift and ability to hit long sixes have often been compared to former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The cricketer from Mumbai stressed that the World Cup winner has been a role model for him.

He added:

"Someone like Yuvi Paa is always a role model. Many people have told me I play like him."

Meanwhile, the CSK bowlers did a good job of backing the batters. Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers, returning with four wickets while skipper Ravindra Jadeja picked up three as CSK restricted RCB to 193 runs, securing a 23-run win.

"I am ready to bat anywhere" - Shivam Dube

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#TATAIPL #CSKvRCB @IamShivamDube Want to dedicate my award to my father: Shivam Dube Want to dedicate my award to my father: Shivam Dube#TATAIPL #CSKvRCB @IamShivamDube https://t.co/zKKZVenBlZ

The youngster has lived up to his true potential having batted at No.4 for CSK this season. It has allowed him some time to get settled down and play his shots, unlike his previous teams where he had to unleash his shots from ball one.

However, Shivam Dube is ready to bat anywhere in the order and perform his duties.

He concluded,

"Definitely, as the situation demands, as the coaches demand if they want me to come up and down the order. I am ready to bat anywhere."

Dube is currently the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2022 with 207 runs in five games at an average of 51.75.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit