  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "Main abhi tak dukhi hoon" - PBKS star's blunt reaction to Virat Kohli winning maiden IPL title [Watch]

"Main abhi tak dukhi hoon" - PBKS star's blunt reaction to Virat Kohli winning maiden IPL title [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Published Aug 20, 2025 21:27 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli lifting the IPL 2025 trophy - Source: Getty

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star opener Priyansh Arya gave a blunt reaction when asked about Virat Kohli's maiden IPL victory. The 23-year-old expressed that he was still upset about losing the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ad

RCB beat PBKS by six runs to lift their maiden IPL title. Virat Kohli, who has played 18 seasons for the franchise, finally laid his hands on the silverware that long eluded him.

Priyansh Arya had once revealed that he wished to play for RCB and that he idolized Kohli. In a recent interview with Sports Yaari, he was asked whether he felt happy for Kohli, who won his maiden IPL title. The star batter stated he was not happy when they lost the final. He was further asked if he felt happy for Kohli later. However, he replied that he was still upset.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Nahi uss time khush nahi tha main. Nahi nahi main abhi tak dukhi hoon (No I was not happy then. No, no, I am still upset even now)," he said.

Watch the video of the same uploaded by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Ad

Priyansh is currently representing the Outer Delhi Warriorz in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The left-hander has scored 191 runs from six innings at an average of 31.83 and a strike-rate of 151.59. (as of August 19).

Priyansh Arya impressed for PBKS in his maiden IPL season

Priyansh Arya left a mark with his stellar performances in his maiden IPL season. The left-hander was brought by PBKS for ₹3.8 crore during the mega auction. It was a handsome price for someone who was going to play in the toughest T20 league for the first time.

Ad

However, the youngster did not let the price tag pressure get to him. He displayed a fearless approach and took the attack to some of the best bowlers from across the globe. Priyansh played a massive role as PBKS reached the IPL 2025 final.

He ended as their third-highest run-getter behind captain Shreyas Iyer and fellow opener Prabhsimran Singh. Priyansh scored 475 runs from 17 outings at an average of 27.94 and a strike-rate of 179.24. He also slammed a hundred with two half-centuries.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications