"Main abhi tak dukhi hoon" - PBKS star's blunt reaction to Virat Kohli winning maiden IPL title [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star opener Priyansh Arya gave a blunt reaction when asked about Virat Kohli's maiden IPL victory. The 23-year-old expressed that he was still upset about losing the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).RCB beat PBKS by six runs to lift their maiden IPL title. Virat Kohli, who has played 18 seasons for the franchise, finally laid his hands on the silverware that long eluded him.Priyansh Arya had once revealed that he wished to play for RCB and that he idolized Kohli. In a recent interview with Sports Yaari, he was asked whether he felt happy for Kohli, who won his maiden IPL title. The star batter stated he was not happy when they lost the final. He was further asked if he felt happy for Kohli later. However, he replied that he was still upset.&quot;Nahi uss time khush nahi tha main. Nahi nahi main abhi tak dukhi hoon (No I was not happy then. No, no, I am still upset even now),&quot; he said.Watch the video of the same uploaded by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:Priyansh is currently representing the Outer Delhi Warriorz in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The left-hander has scored 191 runs from six innings at an average of 31.83 and a strike-rate of 151.59. (as of August 19).Priyansh Arya impressed for PBKS in his maiden IPL seasonPriyansh Arya left a mark with his stellar performances in his maiden IPL season. The left-hander was brought by PBKS for ₹3.8 crore during the mega auction. It was a handsome price for someone who was going to play in the toughest T20 league for the first time.However, the youngster did not let the price tag pressure get to him. He displayed a fearless approach and took the attack to some of the best bowlers from across the globe. Priyansh played a massive role as PBKS reached the IPL 2025 final.He ended as their third-highest run-getter behind captain Shreyas Iyer and fellow opener Prabhsimran Singh. Priyansh scored 475 runs from 17 outings at an average of 27.94 and a strike-rate of 179.24. He also slammed a hundred with two half-centuries.