"Main Nicholas ko daalne waala tha" - MI batter's hilarious banter with Axar Patel ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs DC [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma engaged in a fun banter with Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel about his part-time off-spin bowling ahead of the IPL 2025 match between the two teams in Delhi. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in the capital city of India will host the encounter on Sunday (April 13).

The Delhi franchise shared a video on their official X handle to give fans a glimpse of a fun exchange between Axar Patel and Tilak Varma during a practice session. In it, Axar advises Tilak to ask the MI management for more bowling opportunities.

The youngster revealed that he was going to bowl against Nicholas Pooran in the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), but he couldn't as he was substituted as an impact player.

"In tomorrow's meeting tell them (team management) there are two lefties. One is Abhishek Porel and the other is Axar Patel," DC captain said.

Tilak replied:

"I don't want to say anything. Actually, I was impact player in the Lucknow game, nahi to mai Nicholas ko daalne wala tha (otherwise I was going to bowl to Nicholas [Pooran])."

You can watch the full video below:

"We are all very intrigued to watch how he bats"- Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the Mumbai Indians' upcoming IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals in a video on his YouTube channel. He opined that Rohit Sharma's return to form would be crucial for MI's fortunes in the match. Speaking on the matter, the 47-year-old said:

"If I look towards Mumbai, Rohit Sharma needs to score runs because this batting lineup cannot be made without you. Naman Dhir scored runs when he was sent up the order once, but you cannot send him up the order repeatedly. If Ryan Rickelton opens with Rohit and Will Jacks comes at No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav has to come at No. 4."

He added:

"So you cannot use Naman Dhir's form, and Rohit Sharma hasn't scored runs thus far. He played the last IPL match and was batting decently, but then a full ball came, and he got out. We are all very intrigued to watch how he bats."

