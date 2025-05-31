"Main toh jaa raha hoon" - MI star's statement before IPL 2025 Eliminator match vs GT goes viral [Watch]

Mumbai Indians star Jasprit Bumrah's promise of getting his team to Ahmedabad has gone viral ahead of the IPL 2025 Eliminator clash against the Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur. In a video shared by Mumbai Indians' official social media handle, the right-arm speedster expressed his confidence that he and the team will go to Ahmedabad for Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025.

Although Bumrah had modest figures of 4-0-27-1 in the Eliminator clash against the Titans, it was his third over that turned things around for the Mumbai Indians, with the opposition having their noses in front.

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer broke the 84-run stand between Washington Sundar and B Sai Sudharsan by castling the former with a ripping yorker.

Watch the video below as Bumrah says:

"Meri poori koshish hai ki main team ko Ahmedabad leke jaaun. Main toh jaa raha hoon." (I will try my best to ensure my team will go to Ahmedabad. I'm going for sure.)

The Titans were comfortably placed at 151/2 in the 14th over and Sundar's wicket changed the complexion of their innings.

Sai Sudharsan falling for 81 was the final nail in their coffin and Titans eventually fell short ot the target of 228 by 20 runs. It was Rohit Sharma's 50-ball 81 that propelled the Mumbai Indians to 228/5 in their 20 overs.

"I just need to throw the ball" - Hardik Pandya hails Jasprit Bumrah after IPL 2025 Eliminator

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked at the post-game presentation about the importance of Bumrah, captain Hardik Pandya compared his value to the rising prices of houses in Mumbai. Pandya elaborated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"It's very simple: whenever you feel the game is going far [away], just get him. It's like Mumbai housing prices - he's that expensive! I just need to throw the ball. I just thought if we can keep some extra runs at the end. It was important Jassi comes and bowls that over, and the margin becomes bigger."

Mumbai Indians' match of Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 will take place against Punjab Kings on Sunday, June 1.

