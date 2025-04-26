“Majority of your players are not doing well” - MS Dhoni’s scathing assessment after another loss in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni minced no words in slamming his side for another defeat in the IPL 2025 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk Stadium on April 25. With only two wins in eight outings coming into the SRH encounter, CSK were in a virtual must-win situation.

However, the Men in Yellow produced another dismal performance with the bat in front of their vociferous home fans. Batting first, CSK finished with 154 all out in 19.5 overs.

In response, SRH stuttered several times before completing the task in the penultimate over with five wickets remaining. The loss virtually eliminated CSK from playoff contention.

Speaking about CSK's disastrous season thus far in the post-match presentation, Dhoni said (Via Hindustan Times):

"In a tournament like this, if you have one or two areas where you can plug in the holes, it's good. But, if the majority of your players are not doing well, whether it's batting or bowling, it becomes challenging because you have to make a few changes. But if the majority of them are doing well, you give that guy that extra few games and if it doesn't work out, then you move on to the next one."

He continued:

"But if four of them are not performing at the same time, you're bound to make that change because you can't just keep on going because you're not putting enough runs on the board. And that's essential right now."

It was SRH's first win in Chennai after they had lost their previous five IPL games at Chepauk Stadium. It was also CSK's fourth straight home loss of the season after they won their home opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

"155 is not a justifiable score" - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni criticized CSK's batting performance in their latest defeat to SRH, calling their final score of 154 unacceptable. The five-time IPL champions were in an excellent position at 114/4 in the 13th over before a woeful finish to the innings.

The skipper was also part of the collapse, scoring only six from ten deliveries.

"We kept losing wickets, and another thing is I felt, in the first innings, the wicket was slightly better, and 155 is not a justifiable score because it wasn't turning a lot. After the 8th, 9th, 10th overs, it became slightly two-paced for the fast bowlers, but nothing was out of the ordinary," said Dhoni.

CSK have lost seven out of their last eight matches to languish at the bottom of the table with five games remaining. They will play the Punjab Kings (PBS) in Chennai on April 30.

