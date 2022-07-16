"Making a comeback when you are 35-plus was never going to be easy" - Dinesh Karthik on his return to international cricket 

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik shed light on the challenges that came with attempting a comeback at the age of 35. The Tamil Nadu-born batter made a case for himself with an exemplary Indian Premier League (IPL) season to feature for the Men in Blue once again.

Playing a vital cog in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) journey to the playoffs, Karthik scored 330 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 183.33. His exploits in the lower order earned him a recall to the national side for the five-match home T20I series against South Africa.

Expressing gratitude towards everyone who stuck by his side during the grueling journey, Karthik said at the launch of Evocus (Black Alkaline Water) in Chennai:

“Making a comeback when you are 35-plus was never going to be easy. I am thankful to everyone who helped me during that phase. I quietly believed in myself and did the hard yards before the IPL, and I am happy things worked well."

After a lackluster set of seasons with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the veteran cricketer found himself at the mega auction, where he was roped in by RCB.

Speaking about the importance of his stint with the Faf du Plessis-led side, he said:

“The fact that I did so well for RCB has helped me achieve a few important things. It is a journey and I am really enjoying it. With every new day, there is a different challenge. Some challenges you overcome, and some challenges are harder so it has been interesting so far.”

Dinesh Karthik went on to score his maiden T20I fifty during his comeback series and is in the plans for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia at the moment. He has been retained in the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the West Indies, beginning on July 29.

"I am confident of India doing very well in the World Cup" - Dinesh Karthik

Karthik had a lean set of scores in the recently concluded T20I series against England. However, he is still expected to don the role of primary finisher in the team, with Hardik Pandya seemingly batting up the order.

Believing that India will put on a strong display at the multi-nation tournament later this year, Dinesh Karthik said:

"With the kind of talent we have, I am confident of India doing very well in the World Cup.”

The Men In Blue face a tricky group in the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup after being drawn against the likes of Pakistan, South Africa and Afghanistan so far.

Karthik batted in a variety of positions across the middle order during his stint with KKR. The constant ebb and flow affected his returns with the bat, which has now been mended, now that he has a clear and distinct role in the side.

Claiming to enjoy the challenge of finishing the innings for his team, the veteran concluded:

“Be it for the state (Tamil Nadu), IPL or national side --- if your role is defined clearly it becomes relatively easier to prepare and focus. One has to adapt and thrive, and I am really enjoying the challenge,”

Dinesh Karthik is currently part of the Tiruppur Tamizhans in the ongoing 2022 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL)

