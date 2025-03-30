"Making CSK bowlers look like U10s" - Fans react to Nitish Rana's sensational knock in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Fans lauded Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Nitish Rana for his stellar knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Match 11 of IPL 2025. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is currently serving as a host to the RR vs CSK fixture.

Batting first, RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) in the first over. However, Rana looked sublime with his consistent boundary-hitting as he smashed balls all around the park. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson played as a second fiddle.

Rana slammed two sixes and a four in consecutive balls against Ravichandran Ashwin in the fifth over to stun the CSK outfit. As a result of Rana's onslaught, RR dominated the powerplay, getting to 79 runs. Interestingly, the southpaw scored 58 of those runs.

Soon after, Samson was dismissed on 20 off 16 by Noor Ahmad. Although Rana continued his momentum to garner boundaries consistently, he was outfoxed by Ashwin in the 12th over. He played a terrific knock, slamming 81 off 36 balls, comprising 10 fours and five sixes.

Fans praised Nitish Rana for his impactful knock, which put RR in a dominating position. Here's how they reacted on X:

"Nitish Rana needs to turn up the difficulty on this game. It’s too easy for him. He’s been making the CSK bowlers look like U10s so far. It’s the way I only ever bat in my dreams."

Check out other reactions:

"It's great to see Nitish Rana back in form and putting up a solid performance tonight! That 50 must feel like a huge relief, especially with how long it’s been. It’s always nice to watch players bounce back, and this knock will surely give him a boost moving forward," a fan wrote.

"Nitish Rana is playing an excellent innings. Today he is playing at the right position which he prefers in IPL no 3 suits him," another tweeted.

"Nitish Rana is batting on a different wicket it seems. This is brilliant stuff," an user posted.

Nitish Rana last scored a fifty against CSK in 2023

Before this knock, Nitish Rana's last fifty in the T20 league came for Kolkata Knight Riders against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in IPL 2023. Batting first, Shivam Dube (48) was the top scorer as CSK posted a 144-run total.

In response, KKR were off to a bad start, losing three wickets in the powerplay. However, Rana (57* off 44) and Rinku Singh (54 off 43) ensured the side sealed the chase with nine balls to spare.

After not being retained by KKR, Nitish Rana was bought by RR for ₹4.2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

