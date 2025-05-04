  • home icon
"Man with ice in his veins!" - Fans hail Yash Dayal for final over heroics in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified May 04, 2025 11:24 IST
[Image Credit: Getty, @Kmar5077, @who_rhea12, @Amey2080480 X handles]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal pulled off another final over heist with the ball in the side's thrilling two-run win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3. Chasing a massive 214 for victory, CSK were in pole position at 199/4 in 19 overs, requiring 15 off the last over.

However, Dayal executed three outstanding deliveries and dismissed MS Dhoni off the third ball. Despite conceding a six off a no-ball in the following delivery, the left-arm pacer held his nerves and gave only singles off the final three balls, with CSK needing six to win.

It was reminiscent of last season when Dayal defended 17 off the final over against the same opponent to help RCB qualify for the playoffs.

Fans on X hailed Dayal for his clutch performance in the closing stages of another thrilling CSK-RCB clash, saying:

also-read-trending Trending
"Yash Dayal – the man with ice in his veins! Just like 2024, he defended 14 in the final over vs Dhoni & Jadeja under heavy dew. Calm, consistent & clutch!"
Fans continued praising Dayal for his clutch performance, saying:

"From memes to match winner yash dayal's redemption. One of the best Ipl death bowlers."
"Yash dayal was born to shatter CSK Player's & it's fans happiness in death over. What a buy RCB!! Never knew they cooked so hard," a fan tweeted.
"It's really hard to defend 15 runs in the last over when the batters are well set. And stopping 6 runs from 3 balls, especially with a free hit, is almost impossible these days. Yash Dayal is a true hero for sure," said a fan.
Yash Dayal's clutch performances propels RCB to top of the table

Yash Dayal's sensational final over helped RCB win their eighth outing in 11 matches. It meant the Rajat Patidar-led side climbed atop the points table with three league-stage games remaining.

After losing their first three home games, the CSK win was RCB's second consecutive at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was also the first time RCB defeated CSK in both league stage meetings in a single IPL season.

The side has been incredible away from home, winning all six matches. Another win will almost certainly clinch RCB a spot in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

They will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an away game on Friday, May 9.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
