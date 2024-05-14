"Man literally has no fear" - Fans react to Nicholas Pooran's brilliant counter-attacking display in DC vs LSG IPL 2024 clash 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran single-handedly led the charge during the chase against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 14. The explosive left-handed batter scored 61 runs off 27 deliveries at a strike rate of 225.93. He kept LSG in the hunt after DC set a target of 209 runs.

The Caribbean ace came into bat in the fourth over with the score reading 24-3. He took on the DC bowlers straightaway, scoring 20 runs off his first five deliveries after an onslaught on Axar Patel inside the powerplay. LSG continued to lose wickets at the other end as Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni failed to impress.

However, almost as if he was unaware of what was happening at the other end, Pooran went about his business, to bring up his fifty off just 20 deliveries. His juggernaut came to an end after Axar Patel claimed a brilliant catch at cover off Mukesh Kumar's bowling.

Fans hailed the southpaw's lone display against DC on social media. Have a look at some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) right here:

"Only Pooran can compete mcgurk in PP, Man literally has no fear, starts charging right from ball one no matter what the situation is," one tweet read

"You hardly run away with the game in their presence." another tweet read

"Pooran the lone warrior for LSG today with the bat," one fan remarked

Nicholas Pooran has had an excellent campaign with the bat

The left-handed batter has stepped up for LSG more often than not this season. Prior to the ongoing clash, he had amassed 363 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 162.05. He started his campaign with a brilliant half-century against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He followed it up with cameos when LSG were cruising in the first half of the league stage.

Even with LSG struggling, he has managed to maintain his consistency, continuing to pile on runs at a quick rate. Even in LSG's harrowing loss to SRH, the southpaw and Badoni repaired the innings. They prodded the side to a competitive total on paper, after a poor show by the top order.

Pooran's dismissal has made the prospect of a win quite difficult for LSG, but the visitors are still hanging on. The lower order pair of Yudhvir Singh Charak and Arshad Khan have chipped in with boundaries to not let DC breathe ahead of the death overs.

