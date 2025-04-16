"Mantra: Only violence"- Top 10 funny memes as DC score 188/5 in IPL 2025 clash vs RR in Delhi

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are squaring off in match 32 of IPL 2025 on Wednesday (April 16) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

Ad

McGurk (9) departed cheaply as Jofra Archer picked his wicket. Karun Nair also followed him to the pavilion for a 3-ball duck via run-out following a misunderstanding while running between the wickets. Abishek Porel (49) and KL Rahul (38) then stabilized the innings with a sedate 63-run partnership for the third wicket.

After the duo's departure, Tristan Stubbs (34*) and Axar Patel (34) played vital cameos to help DC reach a decent first-innings total of 188/5 in 20 overs. Jofra Archer picked up two wickets for RR in the bowling department.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the engaging action that unfolded during the first innings of Wednesday's IPL 2025 match between DC and RR. They shared their reactions to the action by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The wicket is on the slower side"- Abhishek Porel after 1st innings of DC vs RR IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, DC opener Abhishek Porel reflected on his team's batting performance in the first innings and said:

"The wicket is on the slower side, so, I think it is a good total. The positive intent was there, wanted to score as much as possible in the power play. Short of good length and slow will be helpful on this track for our bowlers."

Ad

"There is no dew on the ground as such, but let's see. Axar bhai's knock and Tristan Stubbs' finish were really good, so, I think that total is not bad by any means in IPL," Porel added.

At the time of the writing, Rajasthan Royals reached 98/1 in 11 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More