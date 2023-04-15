"Many had their doubts about his price tag" - Harbhajan Singh hails Harry Brook after sensational IPL hundred in SRH vs KKR game

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Harry Brook for finally proving his mettle in the IPL 2023 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

After failing in the first three games, Brook ended up smashing his maiden IPL hundred, thereby proving why SRH were right in spending a whopping INR 13.25 crore on the talented England batter.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Harry Brook's Player of the Match performance:

"Harry Brook batted sensationally. When he was sold for such a big amount, many had their doubts about his price tag and how he will perform. But he has showed just how good he is and played to his strengths which was pace. Whenever pacers showed up, he didn't hold back."

Harbhajan also spoke about how smartly Brook negotiated the KKR spinners as he knew his strength was the pace on the ball. On this, he said:

"Brook was smart enough to negotiate the spinners. Generally when you're in the rhythm against pacers, you try to play similar shots against the spinners.

"But Brook smartly just took singles and doubles and then upped the ante once the pacers were back. This shows he doesn't just have the talent but also the game sense to be successful."

Harbhajan Singh on Aiden Markram's knock

Harbhajan Singh also lauded SRH skipper Aiden Markram for his quickfire 50 off just 26 balls. The former cricketer feels that it was Markram's onslaught against the spinners that helped Brook take singles and wait for the pacers.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

"Aiden Markram scored a crucial half-century and hit so many magnificent sixes against the spinners. The key was that he didn't let the spinners set into a rhythm. Abhishek Sharma was also played in the middle order for the same reason and the duo dominated the spinners."

SRH will now host the Mumbai Indians in their next game on Tuesday.

