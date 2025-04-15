Marco Jansen strikes in first over as he knocks over Sunil Narine for 5 in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Marco Jansen struck in his first over, dismissing Sunil Narine cheaply in their IPL 2025 match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match took place at the new Chandigarh Stadium on Tuesday, April 15. The left-arm seamer knocked over Narine for just five runs as the Knight Riders lost their first wicket for seven runs in the first over.

The dismissal came off the last delivery of the opening over of KKR’s chase of just 112 runs. Jansen bowled a back-of-a-length ball on off, and Narine went for a wild swipe across the line. The ball beat the bat’s edge before crashing into the stumps. The bowler burst into a smile after taking the wicket.

This was Marco Jansen’s first wicket after going wicketless in his last two IPL 2025 outings. The South African pacer bagged three wickets in his previous three innings.

KKR lose openers Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock in modest chase vs PBKS in IPL 2025

Marco Jansen and Xavier Barlett struck early as PBKS removed KKR openers Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock (2 off 4) cheaply in the IPL 2025 contest.

At the time of writing, KK were 20/2 after three overs, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi and skipper Ajinkya Rahane out in the middle.

Batting first, Punjab were bundled out for 111 in 15.3 overs. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya looked impressive, returning with scores of 30 (15) and 22 (12), respectively. The hosts then suffered a middle-order collapse as skipper Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglish, Glenn Maxwell, and Suyansh Shedge departed for single-digit scores. Shashank Singh, Xavier Barlett, and Nehal Wadhera chipped in with double digits to take the team past the triple-figure mark and reduce their embarrassment.

Harshit Rana starred with the ball for the Knight Riders, finishing with three wickets. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy shared two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Arora and Anrich Nortje chipped in with one scalp each.

