Marcus Stoinis joins Lucknow Super Giants camp ahead of IPL 2023

Marcus Stoinis has joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad to participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise confirmed on Tuesday, March 28.

The franchise took to social media to share a picture of the Australian all-rounder upon his arrival. The Super Giants captioned it:

"𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒊𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓! Stoinman has checked in #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #GazabAndaz."

Marcus Stoinis was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants in the pre-auction draft ahead of IPL 2022. He had a pretty mediocre season last year by his lofty standards, scoring 156 runs in 11 matches and picking up only four wickets.

The 33-year-old will look to put up an improved performance this year and live up to his billing as LSG aim for their maiden IPL title.

Lucknow Super Giants schedule for IPL 2023

LSG vs DC - April 1 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs LSG - April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs SRH - April 7 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs LSG - April 10 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS - April 15 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

RR vs LSG - April 19 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs GT - April 22 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST

PBKS vs LSG - April 28 in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs RCB - May 1 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs CSK - May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST

GT vs LSG - May 7 in Ahmedabad at 3:30 PM IST

SRH vs LSG - May 13 in Hyderabad at 3:30 PM IST

LSG vs MI - May 16 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs LSG - May 20 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2023

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

