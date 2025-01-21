"Mark my words" - LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka makes a huge prediction on new franchise skipper Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka believes that the franchise's new skipper Rishabh Pant would go on to match the success of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as a leader in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also predicted that the aggressive wicketkeeper-batter would go on to become the best player in the history of the IPL.

On expected lines, LSG confirmed Pant as their captain for the IPL 2025 season on Monday, January 20. The 27-year-old was purchased by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a record-breaking price of ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

During an interaction on Star Sports, LSG owner Goenka backed the team's new leader to match the feats of Dhoni and Rohit as IPL captain. He asserted:

"According to me, he will play for the next 12-15 years. People say that MI and CSK are more successful. Mahi and Rohit are undeniably brilliant. Mark my words, after 10 years, people will say, Mahi, Rohit and Rishabh."

Both Dhoni and Rohit have led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to five IPL title triumphs respectively, making them the two most successful captains in the history of the T20 league.

Goenka went on to praise Pant for his passion and hunger to win and made a huge statement on the keeper-batter. He commented:

"In my belief, time will prove that he is not only the most successful player of the IPL, but he is going to be the best player of the IPL. I haven’t seen players with that kind of passion and hunger to win."

Pant missed IPL 2023 after he was involved in a horrific car crash in December 2022. He made an impressive comeback during the 2024 edition. Leading Delhi Capitals (DC), the southpaw scored 446 runs in 13 matches at an average of 40.55 and a strike rate of 55.40, with a best of 88*.

"The price tag ended when the auction concluded" - Goenka downplays Pant's purchase for ₹27 crore

In the past, there have been a few instances of players failing to live up to their humungous price tag in the IPL. Some experts and fans have expressed concern over Pant's whopping price tag and how it could possibly impact his performance. Goenka, however, doesn't see it as a big issue. The LSG owner stated:

"The price tag ended when the auction concluded. Every team has spent 120 crores. It is not relevant how much you spend on a single player or the rest."

Goenka went on to praise Pant's leadership style and added that his thought process is a little different. He elaborated:

"If you go with a conventional thought process, then it isn’t unique. I see an in-born leader in him. According to me, he will be the best captain that IPL has ever seen. I was clear that I wanted him, and I would take it."

Pant led Delhi Capitals in 43 IPL matches from 2021 to 2024. Under his leadership, the Delhi franchise won 23 matches and lost 19, while one game ended in a tie. He has a win percentage of 53.48 in the T20 league.

